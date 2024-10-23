by Melanie Chance

In a heartwarming show of solidarity, Cedar County Sheriff James McCrary took to social media to address the community about the recent floods in the Asheville, North Carolina, area. Despite the significant loss and hardship caused by the floods, Sheriff McCrary highlighted the unwavering support from law enforcement agencies. The recent floods led to the loss of critical equipment and supplies for the local sheriff’s offices in Buncombe County, Yancey County, and Madison County. However, Sheriff McCrary proudly shared that Chief Deputy Clay Jeffries of Cedar County stepped up to volunteer his time and resources in a remarkable display of compassion and support. Chief Deputy Jeffries, alongside the Bates County Sheriff’s Office, went above and beyond by delivering much-needed support directly to Asheville, North Carolina. This selfless act serves as a testament to the spirit of unity and cooperation that law enforcement agencies embody, particularly in times of need, offering reassurance of the strength and resilience of the community. Expressing his gratitude, Sheriff McCrary extended thanks to Bates County and Chief Deputy Jeffries for their unwavering efforts in assisting those affected by the disaster. “We are thankful to everyone who has shown support for the Asheville community, and we continue to hope for their swift recovery,” stated Sheriff McCrary. This heartening display of compassion and support serves as a reminder of the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies to stand in solidarity with communities during challenging times.

