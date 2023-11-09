The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce has begun the pledge drive for finishing the “Sidewalk to the Future” Phase Three. The project has a central focus on connecting the north and south ends of town by having a sidewalk on the west side of Main Street from the intersection of Hwy 82 and 54 connecting to the sidewalks downtown and continuing north to the driveway at the Forest Grove Manor apartments.

The city agreed to apply for the funding through a federal grant in the amount of $500,000, which pays 80% of the projected investment, with the stipulation the Chamber of Commerce raise half of that 20% which was projected to be $50,000 from the business community, citizens, and other resources. The City will pay the other half of that 20%.

If awarded the federal grant, the city would like a pledge commitment by December 29 from the community (through the Chamber) for private funds to ensure the project has sufficient support to accept the grant and proceed at that time. Pledges should be fulfilled by April 30, 2024. Please fill out the pledge form and return it to the Chamber of Commerce, 102 W. Hwy 54 (corner of Highway 54 and 82).

The continued support by the City and the community is making El Dorado Springs a better place to live, work and raise a family. Our community’s commitment to progress is being recognized locally and even state-wide, and that’s important to our future commerce and potential economic development.” Thank you for your consideration and commitment to our town.

The Chamber of Commerce Board

Heather Brown – President, Jordan Payne – Vice President, Cory Gayman – Treasurer, Toshua McCormick, Neil Linsenmayer, Vicki Hillsman, Debbie Floyd, Joe Trussell, Tracy Barger, and Kathy Grant – Chamber Office Staff.