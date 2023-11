The El Dorado Springs DECA chapter cordially invites you to the 27th Veterans Day Assembly. This annual event will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, in the Upper Gym at El Dorado Springs High School. A reception will follow in the MS/HS Library for our veterans and community members.

If you can’t join us in person, tune in to the livestream on the Eldo Bulldog Activities YouTube channel.