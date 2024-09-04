Veterans in Defense of Liberty’s® Liberty Riders of AmericaTM Cav Division is hosting the Sixth Annual Missouri Vietnam Wall RunTM. This FREE veterans statewide motorcycle event will be held on Friday – National POW/MIA Recognition Day – and Saturday, September 20 and 21, and will honor America’s fallen in Vietnam revered on the “Wall”, as well as our POW/MIA’s.

During the inaugural 2019 Wall Run Program, Governor Mike Parson presented a proclamation recognizing the Vietnam Wall Run as “The Official Annual Ride of Remembrance in Missouri.”

This multi-statewide motorcycle run will ride to the veterans’ memorial event and the Veterans’ Memorial Wall in Perryville (with the only identical Sister Wall to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in D.C.). A ceremony will take place Saturday with featured keynote speaker will be Retired Colonel Jack Jackson, Famed Harrier Pilot in the Vietnam War.

“The Saluting Marine,” Veteran Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers, USMC will, join us again this year as a special guest. Chambers is well known to the world for standing at attention for hours during the Rolling Thunder event held each Memorial Day weekend in Washington D.C. as a demonstration supporting the need for accountability of America’s POW/MIA.

Missouri Vietnam Wall Run will join with Bikers on the Square for Veterans bike rally on the Perryville town square, which offers incredible free live music, veterans’ events, food, and vendors. Perryville and Bikers on the Square will turn out for a patriotic welcome to Missouri Vietnam Wall Run on Saturday during an exciting motorcycle Parade of Honor escorted by Law Enforcement motorcycles and with The Saluting Marine standing at attention at the town square.

Meet at these starting points or anywhere along the route:

• Kansas City route meets at 11:30 a.m. at QuikTrip in Harrisonville on Thursday, September 19

• Springfield route will meet at Mike’s Unique’s at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, September 20

• St. Louis route will meet at VFW Post 2593 in Arnold at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 21

• Illinois route meets at Red Rooster, Olney, Illinois at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, September 20

• Indiana route meets at Loves Truck Stop, 901 E 1250 S., Exit 25B on Hwy 64, Haubstadt, IN, Friday, September 20

• Rendezvous of all riders who would like to participate will be Saturday, September 21 between 10:15 to 11 a.m. at Fredericktown City Hall (124 W Main St.) for an incredible group, law enforcement led Parade of Honor to Perryville Veterans Memorial Wall.

Or meet anywhere on the route stops. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend, and participation in this event is free! For full schedule, updates and more information, go to www.missourivietnamwallrun.org, the Missouri Vietnam Wall Run Facebook page, or call 573-915-2437.