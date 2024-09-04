Dickerson Park Zoo and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 45 area healthcare facilities, are partnering together help boost the region’s blood supply for local patients.

Go wild about saving lives and donate blood at the upcoming blood drive in El Dorado Springs on Thursday, September 12.

Successful donors will receive a voucher for two free general admissions to the Dickerson Park Zoo, valued at $38. Zoo admission vouchers are valid through July 31, 2025. No other discounts or coupons apply. Donors will also receive a limited-edition zoo themed T-shirt, while supplies last.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors provide all the blood for patients at Cedar County Memorial Hospital, as well as dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. El Dorado Springs community residents are encouraged to donate at the following location:

El Dorado Springs Community Blood Drive

Church of Christ – Fellowship Hall

302 E. Hospital Road, El Dorado Springs

Thursday, September 12 – 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/ or by calling 417-227-5006.

Photo identification required. Please eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive.