ECS LADY BUFFALOS ROCK DIVISION 1 WINNING MCSAA STATE CHAMPIONS – Want to talk about 110%!? The 2021 Lady Buffalos gave-it-their all at the MCSAA State Track Finals on Friday evening, April 30 and Saturday, May 1, at Junge Stadium in Joplin, Missouri. The ladies scored a total of 175 points which earned the Lady Buffalos a trophy, medals, and title; “Division 1-MCSAA State Track Champions!” Each one of these ladies worked really hard; at state as well as all season long! And, that includes their two coaches as well! Pictured; beginning at left; announcing top 8 places; ECS Athletic Director & Track Coach, Mrs. Becky LeeMasters, Juliet Kama, placed; 2nd in 100m hurdles, 2nd 4 x 100m relay, 4th triple jump, and 5th 300m hurdles; Lucia Rogers, placed; 2nd in 4 x 100m relay, 2nd 4 x 200m relay, 3rd triple jump, 5th 100m dash, and 7th 200m dash; Deonsay McNeill, placed; 2nd in 4 x 100 m relay, 2nd in 4 x 200m relay, and 5th in shot put; Olivia Bryson, placed; 1st in 3200m, 1st in triple jump, 1st in high jump, 2nd in 800m, and 2nd in 1600m; Christian Steuck, placed; 2nd in 4 x 200m relay, 3rd in 400m dash, 3rd in 300m hurdles, 3rd in javelin, and 4th in shot put; Daisha McNeill, placed; 1st in discus, 2nd in 4 x 100m relay, 2nd in 4 x 200m relay, 3rd in 200m dash, and 8th in 100m dash; Jodie Yates, placed; 5th in javelin, and 6th in discus; Sophia Bryson, placed; 3rd in 1600m run, and 6th in 300m hurdles; and ECS Track Coach, Mrs. Jill Ash. Inserted photo; Breann Reasoner; 4th in 1600m run, 7th in shot put and 8th in discus. This team of girls showed a Christian attitude during their entire season to conference competitors and at State. El Dorado Christian is very proud of their accomplishment of State Champions, but ECS is extremely proud of their Christian attitudes.