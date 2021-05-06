Start on Thursday by participating in the 70th Annual National Day Of Prayer. The event, sponsored by the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Ministerial Alliance, begins at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, at Camp Galilee. Pray for the community, the nation, our families and more.

Friday, May 7, is the first day of the first annual Fine Arts Gala presented by the EHS Fine Arts and Journalism Departments in the Old Community Building. The Gala is by invitation only on Friday. Please email Amber Francis at afrancis@eldok12.org for tickets. On Saturday, the event will be open to the public until 3 p.m.

Friday and Saturday are also the days for the City Wide Garage Sale. Check on the people participating listed inside this issue.

Saturday morning, May 8, begins with the POP’S Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast.The Preserve Our Past Society will host its Annual 54 Cruisers Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast, Saturday, May 8, from 7-10:30 a.m., in the Wayside Inn Museum. $6.00 adults, 2 sausages, 2 biscuits covered with gravy, Coffee, orange juice or milk. $3.00 12-3, 1 sausage, 1 biscuit covered with gravy, orange or milk. Children under 3 are free. We will have to go orders that can be picked up at the front desk of the Museum. Help keep our history alive by supporting the Wayside Inn Museum fundraising events.

The 28th Annual 54 Cruisers Cars show will be in downtown El Dorado Springs rain or shine. There are dash plaques for the 1st 100 entres, three trophies per class, out of town judges and no class parking: Auction, raffles, 50/50 pot and concessions: Best of Show trophy and $100 cash and featured on the 2022 T-shirt.

The Clintonville Lodge in downtown El Dorado Springs will serve Hamburgers, Bacon Cheese Burgers, Suzies and cold drinks begining at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, during the Car Show.

And don’t forget Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9.