The resolution by the Cedar County Health Department, encouraging the use of masks in public places where you cannot social distance, has not been widely followed by the residents of Cedar County. Four months since it passed, we are seeing daily positive cases and have nearly 10 deaths in Cedar County. In many situations, individuals with little to no symptoms are putting the lives of their neighbors at risk by not participating in prevention methods; including wearing a mask around people who do not live in their home, washing hands frequently, and social distancing. Under necessity, the Cedar County Memorial Hospital now has a designated area for COVID-19 inpatients, where your community members are fighting to get better. It is more important than ever that our residents do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19. By working together as a community to slow the spread we can help keep kids and teachers in their classrooms, employees at work, and our most at-risk immunocompromised community members safe. As Governor Parson has explained, our actions make an impact. It’s up to us to use prevention methods to reduce the spread of the virus.

Michelle Leroux