State of Missouri

County of Vernon

Date: January 22, 2024

I, Sergeant Travis Hitchcock, knowing that false statements on this form are punishable by law, state that the facts contained herein are true:

l. I have probable cause to believe that, Bradley E. Keith, committed one or more criminal offense(s): 571.070 Felon in Possession of a Firearm, 565.021 Murder in the Second Degree, and 571.015 Armed Criminal Action.

Name: Bradley Eugean Keith

Address: 202 S. High Street, Stockton, Missouri 65785

DCN# None related to this crime.

2. The facts supporting this belief are as follows:

A. On the evening/night of January 16th, 2024, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office received information related to a possible homicide identifying that Bradley Eugean Keith had allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, Victim l. St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the potential death of Victim 1, trying to ascertain Victim l’s location and alleged suspect Keith’s location. Suspect Keith was located on property in Cedar County near Stockton, Missouri. On that property, law enforcement observed a large burn pile/bonfire on the property in the area where Keith was located. Later, human remains were discovered in the fire that through DNA analysis was confirmed to be Victim l.

B. Keith, upon questioning post Miranda, stated he had accidentally caused the death of Victim 1, with ‘’ the accidental discharge of a firearm during a struggle for that firearm. After causing the death of Victim 1 with the .22 pistol, Keith disposed of the pistol in a wooded area near a river, hiding the pistol in a decaying log. On January 17, 2024, Keith led investigators to a Walther P-22, .22 caliber pistol hidden in a log at the end of Vernon County Road 2750 at the Osage River. Keith also led investigators to the location he stated the shooting of Victim 1 took place. He identified the location of the shooting as Vernon County 3000 Road approximately .37 miles south of the intersection of Grange Road, at the Kitten Creek Bridge.

C. A search warrant executed on the vehicle Keith had been operating revealed two additional firearms in that vehicle; a Stevens Model 86C rifle loaded with 7 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, and a Savage Model 340B, .222 caliber rifle, which was unloaded.

D. Keith has numerous felony convictions in the State of Missouri. The latest conviction was in Cedar County, Missouri was for Assault 2nd Degree with a guilty plea on 04-27-2015. Additional convictions include; a guilty plea on 10-27-2014 in Cedar County, Missouri for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, a guilty plea on 09-16-2014 in Cedar County, Missouri for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resist Arrest for a Felony, and a guilty plea on 06-02-2011, in Vernon County, Missouri for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.

3. I am requesting that an arrest warrant be issued because (complete at least one ofthe following):

I believe that the defendant will not appear in court in response to a criminal summons because:

Keith admitted he was the cause of the accidental shooting death of Victim l. After the death of Victim

1, Keith, allegedly upon the advice of acquaintances, attempted to dispose of Victim l’s remains and never alerted law enforcement, EMS, a Fire Department, Ambulance, or any other authority of the death/injury of Victim l. Keith is admittedly homeless now with no vehicle, no employment, and no legitimate income.

I believe that the defendant poses a danger to D a crime victim/ rn the community or to any other person because:

Keith admitted was the cause of the accidental shooting death of Victim l. After the death of Victim 1, Keith, allegedly upon the advice of acquaintances, attempted to dispose of Victim l’s remains and never alerted law enforcement, EMS, a Fire Department, Ambulance, or any other authority of the death/injury of Victim 1.

Printed Name: Sergeant Travis Hitchcock

Signature:

Missouri State Highway Patrol Case Number: 240024751

Update; Through the use of Rapid DNA testing Highway Patrol Investigators have identified the remains of the victim in this case as 27 year old Shaniya S. Haynes.