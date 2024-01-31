ON HIS BEHALF – Susan, Renee and Jeremy Hays accepted the recognition for Russ Hays on being inducted into the El Dorado Springs Fire Department Hall of Fame.

SAVING A LIFE – Mike and Blaze Bullard received recognition for saving the life of Gene Shoemaker.

ALL IN A DAY’S WORK – Several fire fighters were recognized for their dedication to the Department; Austin Taylor – 2nd place in total runs, Brandon Daniels – 10 year certificate, Jason Sick – 10 year certificate, David Taylor – 35 year certificate, Mike Steward 35 year certificate, Ron Brown – 35 year certificate and 3rd in total runs, Jonathan Schwalm – 1st place in total runs. (not pictured – Jarrod Schierek – 10 year certificate and Ben Francis – 10 year certificate.