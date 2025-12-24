From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Stockton man is being held in the Cedar County Jail following his arrest on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse and a separate allegation that he is a fugitive from justice.

According to Cedar County Jail booking records, Corey Dobbs was arrested Dec. 15 by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. Jail records list a charge of first-degree sexual abuse, for which a cash-only bond of $125,000 was set. Dobbs was also booked on a separate charge alleging he is a fugitive from out of state. As of press time, no bond had been set on that charge.

Court records show the fugitive allegation was formally filed Dec. 16 in Cedar County Circuit Court. The case has been assigned to Judge Dawson and remains pending as of press time.

An initial court appearance was scheduled for Dec. 17 before Judge Dawson, according to court records. A capias warrant was issued in the case, with no bond authorized on the fugitive allegation.

Charging documents and a probable cause statement were filed with the court by Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Steven Gaither.

As of press time, Dobbs remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.