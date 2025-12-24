Well, there was a fight. Captain should have never tried to push Jack under a chair. The bout was quick and very noisy and there hasn’t been one since. However, there has been a lot of conversation about it.

Debbie Vickers was by the office today. She brought me two books: ”I Never heard of Johnny Fry,”, A Pony Express Adventure and “Welts on your butt a calf could suck” – Reflections on Faith, Family and a Farm Kid’s Life” Both were written by her brother, Tom Brand. Both are available at the library in El Dorado Springs. Or you can get you own copy by contacting dsbrandvickers@gmail.com or message her on face book.

I’m still not sure what the weather will be like on Christmas. I’m pretty sure it wont be cold or maybe not even chilly. But it will be Christmas all the same and sometime during the day please remember why we celebrate.

Merry Christmas to all and remember the sun is always shinning somewhere.

KSL