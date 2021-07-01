JESSICA WORLEY, ON MY OWN CAREGIVER, RECEIVES STATE AWARD – Jessica Worley was definitely surprised when she stepped into the room where she was supposed to receive some “training” to be greeted by the cheers and applause from her family and fellow workers.

She had been named the Caregiver of the year 2021 by the Missouri Alliance for Home Care.

Amanda Fisher, director of in-home services for On My Own, headquartered in Nevada made the presentation and said , “We are so glad to have her on our team. It is quite an honor. When I got the email that she had won, I sat at my desk and cried. The honor is for Jessica, but it was so important for all of us.”

Jessica said, “Outside of all the shock, I’m proud. I like what I do and I want to continue doing it. It is really a great honor.

On My Own serves Bates, Cedar, Hickory, St. Clair and Vernon Counties.