Live auditions have been completed for the 2021 talent show. We will continue to accept videos to ELODOPICNICTALENTSHOW@GMAIL.COM until July 2. You will be asked to perform the same song, dance or performance in the show as you have auditioned unless approved by the talent show coordinators.

The talent show will be Friday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m. For questions you can contact Judi Baldwin or Ron Alumbaugh.