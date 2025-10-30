From the El Dorado Springs Sun

Cedar County Memorial Hospital has ended the employment of Chief Executive Officer Terry Nichols and appointed Carla Gilbert interim CEO, hospital officials confirmed this week.

In a statement released October 27, the hospital’s Board of Trustees expressed appreciation for Nichols’ service and said the change was effective immediately. The board cited a commitment to “leadership and continuity” and described Gilbert’s appointment as a move to ensure operational stability during the transition.

For several months, staff members and residents had urged new leadership, citing financial and governance concerns that had become the subject of board meetings, public comment, and social-media debate. The transition follows more than two years of tension surrounding transparency, fiscal management, and public access to meetings. Trustees previously voted to discontinue livestreaming and restrict public comment, prompting criticism from citizens who said the measures limited accountability.

The leadership change comes as the board continues to navigate broader disputes, including a defamation lawsuit filed by Dr. Russell R. Kemm against several trustees. That suit, still pending, alleges false statements damaged Kemm’s professional reputation. The defendants deny wrongdoing.

Residents remain divided. Some expressed relief and optimism over the change, while others focused on personal interactions with Nichols and wished him well in future endeavors.

While some community social media groups publicly championed Nichols, others now acknowledge that those statements were made without complete information. One longtime resident who asked to remain anonymous told The Sun, “It was disheartening to see people speak so loudly without first checking the facts. You had a room full of residents attending board meetings, doing the research, pulling the financials, reading the bylaws, and standing up for what was right. Their persistence paid off.”

The resident added that those who “made the most noise” without doing the homework should be ashamed, describing the effort as “a reminder that opinions without facts only add confusion.”

In a written statement addressing the transition, Board President Melissa Gallette said, “We recognize the community has questions about what this leadership transition means for CCMH. We understand that recent rumors regarding our hospital’s ownership have raised doubts among community members, and we want to address these concerns with facts and transparency.”

She emphasized that CCMH remains “an independent, locally governed healthcare provider,” reaffirming the board’s focus on stability, consistent quality, and preservation of community values.

According to hospital data released with the board’s statement, Cedar County taxpayers contributed $298,540 to CCMH’s 2024 budget of $20,134,025. Gilbert said the hospital’s financial standing is “strong” and improving as new cost-control measures and departmental budgets are implemented. Department heads are now working under a three-year strategic plan aimed at operational efficiency and financial sustainability.

The transition has reignited discussion about the role of rural hospitals in Missouri’s healthcare system. Facilities like CCMH often serve as the only access point for emergency stabilization, diagnostic imaging, and rehabilitative services within many miles. They also function as major employers and anchors for local economies. When a rural hospital struggles, the ripple effects—longer transport times, staff losses, and reduced preventive care—reach far beyond the building itself.

As Gallette noted, “Every citizen and every tax dollar play a vital role in supporting our hospital. We deeply value community input and are listening.”

The board has not yet disclosed the recorded vote or separation terms for Nichols. Trustees said they remain focused on “making the best decisions for both the hospital and the community” and pledged to continue improving transparency and community relations.

Under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, the board has 72 hours to publicly post how each member voted on the decision to terminate Nichols’ employment. This information, once posted, becomes part of the public record and is accessible to any citizen who requests it.

Knowing how each board member voted matters deeply to the community, which funds the hospital through local tax dollars and depends on its services. Transparent voting records allow residents to hold their elected trustees accountable for decisions that affect public health access, financial management, and the hospital’s long-term direction. In rural counties, where hospital closures can devastate economies and limit care, that accountability helps rebuild trust and ensures local voices are represented in governance.

Under interim leadership, CCMH says its priorities include rebuilding trust, supporting staff, and maintaining high-quality patient care.

As this story continues to develop, several key questions remain:

• What was the board’s recorded vote on ending Nichols’ employment? According to the Missouri Sunshine Law the vote should be posted where the public can see it, no later than 72 hours after the vote.

• What, if any, severance or contract obligations apply?

• How will trustees measure progress on finances, staffing, and patient access under interim leadership?

• What steps will the board take to restore public confidence in its governance, meeting access, and communications?

The El Dorado Springs Sun will continue to follow this developing story.