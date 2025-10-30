In light of the recent leadership transition at Cedar County Memorial Hospital (CCMH), the Board of Trustees is addressing community concerns and reaffirming the hospital’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care.

“We recognize the community has questions about what this leadership transition means for CCMH,” said Melissa Gallette, Board President. “We understand that recent rumors regarding our hospital’s ownership have raised doubts among community members, and we want to address these concerns with facts and transparency.”

CCMH remains an independent, locally governed healthcare provider. There have been no other changes to the leadership team, which continues to include the Chief of Staff, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Nursing Officer and department leaders. While patient safety and quality remain top priorities, the leadership team is also focused on strengthening relationships within Cedar County and surrounding communities.

“We want to be clear: there are no plans for acquisition or external ownership,” Gallette emphasized. “Our commitment to this community is stronger than ever. Our experienced leadership team ensures stability, consistent quality, and the preservation of the values that have made CCMH a trusted healthcare partner.”

Across the organization, departments are actively implementing new policies and procedures aimed at improving operational efficiency and financial sustainability. Recently, department leaders collaborated to overhaul budgets and develop a strategic business plan to guide the next three years.

In 2024, local taxpayers contributed $298,540 to CCMH’s overall budget of $20,134,025. “Every citizen and every tax dollar play a vital role in supporting our hospital,” Gallette added. “We deeply value community input and are listening.”

“Overall, our financial standing is strong, and we anticipate continued improvement as we implement our strategic plan,” said Carla Gilbert, Chief Financial Officer and Interim CEO. “We believe that strong community relationships lead to better health outcomes and a more resilient healthcare system. I look forward extending a hand of partnership to our local healthcare institutions, businesses, and residents as we continue to take positive steps forward for CCMH and for our community.”

“Our board is dedicated to making the best decisions for both the hospital and the community,” Gallette concluded. “You can count on CCMH to deliver compassionate, high-quality care, close to home.”

About Cedar County Memorial Hospital

Cedar County Memorial Hospital, located in El Dorado Springs, Missouri, has been serving Cedar County and the surrounding communities since 1960. With 10 acute care beds and a dedicated team of more than 130 healthcare professionals, the hospital provides a full range of services, including 24-hour emergency care, advanced diagnostic imaging (CT and MRI), clinical laboratory testing, surgical procedures, physical and occupational therapy, and swing bed services. Cedar County Memorial Hospital is committed to delivering innovative, patient-centered care and using best practices to promote health and enhance the quality of life for its Friends, Family & Neighbors.