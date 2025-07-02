Patriotic Program at Bandstand 4th of July
The El Dorado Springs Municipal Band will perform at the Bandstand in the beautiful City Park this Friday evening from 8 to 9 and you are invited to attend. Show your red, white, and blue – bring a flag, and show your patriotic colors as you come listen to some wonderful music at the park.
We play every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 and we would love to play for you! Stay safe this holiday!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, July 4
*4th of July Celebration
1 Thumbs Up, U.S.A.
2 America the Beautiful
3 Armed Forces Salute
4 Stars and Stripes Forever
5 You’re a Grand Old Flag
6 God Bless the USA
7 76 Trombones
8 Miss Liberty
9 American Patrol
10 This Land is Your Land
11 Battle Hymn of the Republic
12 God Bless America
13 Star Spangled Banner
Saturday, July 5
1 Blue Danube
2 Baruska
3 Hal-Lie, Hal-Lo
4 Sells-Floto Triumphal
5 Independentia
6 Polka 11
7 Gallant Marines
8 Sky Ranger
9 French Horn Choice
10 Bombasto
11 Salutation
12 Black Jack
13 God Bless America
Sunday, July 6
1 Sweet Caroline
2 Hey Jude
3 Sky Pilot
4 Can’t Help Falling In Love
5 Trumpeter’s Lullaby
6 Carnival of Roses
7 Basin Street Blues
8 Pan American
9 My Heart Will Go On
10 God Bless America
11 Star Spangled Banner
