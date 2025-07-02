Patriotic Program at Bandstand 4th of July

The El Dorado Springs Municipal Band will perform at the Bandstand in the beautiful City Park this Friday evening from 8 to 9 and you are invited to attend. Show your red, white, and blue – bring a flag, and show your patriotic colors as you come listen to some wonderful music at the park.

We play every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 and we would love to play for you! Stay safe this holiday!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, July 4

*4th of July Celebration

1 Thumbs Up, U.S.A.

2 America the Beautiful

3 Armed Forces Salute

4 Stars and Stripes Forever

5 You’re a Grand Old Flag

6 God Bless the USA

7 76 Trombones

8 Miss Liberty

9 American Patrol

10 This Land is Your Land

11 Battle Hymn of the Republic

12 God Bless America

13 Star Spangled Banner

Saturday, July 5

1 Blue Danube

2 Baruska

3 Hal-Lie, Hal-Lo

4 Sells-Floto Triumphal

5 Independentia

6 Polka 11

7 Gallant Marines

8 Sky Ranger

9 French Horn Choice

10 Bombasto

11 Salutation

12 Black Jack

13 God Bless America

Sunday, July 6

1 Sweet Caroline

2 Hey Jude

3 Sky Pilot

4 Can’t Help Falling In Love

5 Trumpeter’s Lullaby

6 Carnival of Roses

7 Basin Street Blues

8 Pan American

9 My Heart Will Go On

10 God Bless America

11 Star Spangled Banner