The Cedar County Health Department’s Stockton location has temporarily closed its doors due to necessary building maintenance. The closure, which was announced on social media, is expected to last until maintenance issues are resolved. Officials have not provided a specific reopening date but have stated that updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

Despite the closure, services continue in a limited capacity. WIC services will remain available on Mondays at a temporary location inside the Community Plaza of Cedar County, located at 811 Owen Mill Road in Stockton.

The Health Department expressed appreciation for the public’s patience and understanding during this time. Those with questions or concerns can contact the department at 417-876-5477.

