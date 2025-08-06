Last Saturday Santa stopped by for
Christmas in July!
Last week it was so good to see Santa and Mrs. Claus as they were going through El Dorado Springs while on vacation. The Band played a fun concert for them and Marquis Branch stopped in to see Santa during our Christmas in July concert. Thanks for dropping by Marquis!
On Sunday, August 3, the Band played the afternoon concert out at Community Springs Nursing Home. The residents seemed to enjoy themselves as they played some instruments to keep time with the band. Everyone had a great time!
Come on down to the bandstand for our free concerts every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. We’d love to play some tunes for you!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, Aug. 8
1 Melody of Love
2 Pasadena Day
3 Klaxon
4 Sir Galahad
5 Westlawn Dirge
6 Joi
7 Little Brown Jug
8 Marches of Mancini
9 Ballad of the Green Berets
10 Sharpshooters
11 Salute to the Promised Land
12 Java
13 God Bless America
Saturday, Aug. 9
1 Washington Post
2 Superba
3 Sarasota
4 La Sorella
5 Black Jack
6 A Night in June
7 Bugler’s Dream
8 Funiculi Funicula
9 Father of Victory
10 Dixieland Polka
11 Beer Barrel Polka
12 Lights Out
13 God Bless America
Sunday, Aug. 10
1 On Wisconsin
2 Now Thank We All Our God
3 Nazareth
4 Americana
5 Pleyel’s Hymn
6 Over There
7 United Nations
8 In My Merry Oldsmobile
9 The Huntress
10 Pretty Baby
11 Pan American
12 Green Fields
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
