Last Saturday Santa stopped by for

Christmas in July!

Last week it was so good to see Santa and Mrs. Claus as they were going through El Dorado Springs while on vacation. The Band played a fun concert for them and Marquis Branch stopped in to see Santa during our Christmas in July concert. Thanks for dropping by Marquis!

On Sunday, August 3, the Band played the afternoon concert out at Community Springs Nursing Home. The residents seemed to enjoy themselves as they played some instruments to keep time with the band. Everyone had a great time!

Come on down to the bandstand for our free concerts every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. We’d love to play some tunes for you!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, Aug. 8

1 Melody of Love

2 Pasadena Day

3 Klaxon

4 Sir Galahad

5 Westlawn Dirge

6 Joi

7 Little Brown Jug

8 Marches of Mancini

9 Ballad of the Green Berets

10 Sharpshooters

11 Salute to the Promised Land

12 Java

13 God Bless America

Saturday, Aug. 9

1 Washington Post

2 Superba

3 Sarasota

4 La Sorella

5 Black Jack

6 A Night in June

7 Bugler’s Dream

8 Funiculi Funicula

9 Father of Victory

10 Dixieland Polka

11 Beer Barrel Polka

12 Lights Out

13 God Bless America

Sunday, Aug. 10

1 On Wisconsin

2 Now Thank We All Our God

3 Nazareth

4 Americana

5 Pleyel’s Hymn

6 Over There

7 United Nations

8 In My Merry Oldsmobile

9 The Huntress

10 Pretty Baby

11 Pan American

12 Green Fields

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner