Have you ever considered joining the DAR but thought it was just a social club for women? Actually, the Daughters of the American Revolution is much more than just monthly meetings. It is a women’s patriotic organization that works by volunteering to preserve history, actively working to locate and mark grave sites of Revolutionary War patriots, participating in projects aimed at preserving historical buildings, documents, and artifacts, and supporting educational programs through scholarships, essay contests and citizenship. The DAR also celebrates America’s history and supports active-duty military personnel and veterans.

In essence, the DAR is a group of women who work to preserve the past, educate the present, and strengthen the future of the United States.

If this is something that interests you, please, contact one of the members and they will help you find the ancestor that took part in the American Revolution. If your ancestor fought, aided, signed an Oath of Allegiance or assisted in the fight for independence in any way, you may be eligible to join the Daughters of the American Revolution. The group meets monthly in Nevada and has members that will help you find your patriot. Call Jenise Burch at 417-667-1106 or Marty Patton at 417-465-2277. Every woman is welcome.