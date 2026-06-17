Come Celebrate Father’s Day With Your City Band Sunday!

This weekend the City Band will have three concerts – Friday and Saturday nights we will play from 8:00 to 9:00 and Sunday afternoon we will celebrate Father’s Day from 2:00 to 3:00 playing songs with fathers in mind. We would love to have you attend so we can play for you. Come on down to the park and find a park bench in the shade. We hope to see you there!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, June 19

1 Wait Till the Sun Shines Nellie

2 Ramblin Rose

3 Hostrauser’s March

4 Superba

5 Colonel Bogey

6 Sarasota

7 Polka

8 Blue Tango

9 Baby Elephant Walk

10 Marche Lorraine

11 Pursuit Squadron

12 June Is Bustin’ Out All Over

13 God Bless America

Saturday, June 20

1 Lights Out

2 Under the Double Eagle

3 A Frangesa

4 Ballad of the Green Berets

5 Night Flight

6 Klaxon

7 U.S. Field Artillery March

8 Burma Patrol

9 Drake Relay

10 Rakes of Mallow

11 Polka 8

12 King Cotton

13 God Bless America

Sunday, June 21

*Father’s Day

1 Father of Victory

2 Down By the Riverside

3 Hymn Medley

4 Flying Cadets

5 76 Trombones

6 Tuxedo Junction

7 Man of the Hour

8 Whatever Will Be

9 Faith of Our Fathers

10 Officer of the Day

11 Mister Touchdown U.S.A.

12 His Honor

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner