Come Celebrate Father’s Day With Your City Band Sunday!
This weekend the City Band will have three concerts – Friday and Saturday nights we will play from 8:00 to 9:00 and Sunday afternoon we will celebrate Father’s Day from 2:00 to 3:00 playing songs with fathers in mind. We would love to have you attend so we can play for you. Come on down to the park and find a park bench in the shade. We hope to see you there!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, June 19
1 Wait Till the Sun Shines Nellie
2 Ramblin Rose
3 Hostrauser’s March
4 Superba
5 Colonel Bogey
6 Sarasota
7 Polka
8 Blue Tango
9 Baby Elephant Walk
10 Marche Lorraine
11 Pursuit Squadron
12 June Is Bustin’ Out All Over
13 God Bless America
Saturday, June 20
1 Lights Out
2 Under the Double Eagle
3 A Frangesa
4 Ballad of the Green Berets
5 Night Flight
6 Klaxon
7 U.S. Field Artillery March
8 Burma Patrol
9 Drake Relay
10 Rakes of Mallow
11 Polka 8
12 King Cotton
13 God Bless America
Sunday, June 21
*Father’s Day
1 Father of Victory
2 Down By the Riverside
3 Hymn Medley
4 Flying Cadets
5 76 Trombones
6 Tuxedo Junction
7 Man of the Hour
8 Whatever Will Be
9 Faith of Our Fathers
10 Officer of the Day
11 Mister Touchdown U.S.A.
12 His Honor
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
Facebook Comments