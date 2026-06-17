That was quite a shock. The El Dorado Springs City fired Bruce Rogers after 35 years. This comes after he just got the city $5,000,000 in grant money.

The brown tabby terror, aka Captain, rustled himself a rabbit for breakfast last week. He drug it up the driveway and was“feasting” when when I first saw it and thought “that is the biggest mouse I’ve ever seen.” It wasn’t until later when I saw the bunny rabbit feet that I realized what a killer he is.

All of our picnic shirts, the ones you all helped in picking, have ‘all’ been spoken for! We advertised for one day and hit our mark. Since this year is a bit more special than before we may open up a few more spots but folks need get on the waiting list as soon as possible. We thank you all for your support and participation.

KSL