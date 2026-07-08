Your Band Plays Even When it is Hot Out!

We hope everyone had a great 4th of July weekend! It was amazing to see how many folks turned out to watch the Band perform over last weekend. We had so much fun playing for so many friends and families that came! It was wonderful!

Come on out this weekend as we practice songs for the Picnic. We’ll be playing Friday and Saturday night from 8:00 to 9:00 and Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 3:00. We’d love to play some songs for you! So come on down to the bandstand and find a bench in the shade. We’ll try to play some songs you love!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, July 10

1 Pan American

2 Bombardier

3 American Flourish

4 A Frangesa

5 Polka

6 Forrest Gump Suite

7 June is Bustin’ Out All Over

8 Sky Ranger

9 Baruska

10 Beauty and the Beast

11 Black Jack

12 Klaxon

13 God Bless America

Saturday, July 11

1 Salutation

2 Wings of the Army

3 Chicago Tribune

4 There’s Something About a Soldier

5 Gate City

6 Lights Out

7 Sarasota

8 Ramblin Rose

9 Blue Tango

10 Bugler’s Dream

11 Hello Dolly

12 Yankee Doodle Boy

13 God Bless America

Sunday, July 12

1 Liberty Fleet

2 Call to Victory

3 Jolly Coppersmith

4 Majestic Galop

5 Polka

6 Slim Trombone

7 Over There

8 March Lorraine

9 Now Thank We All Our God

10 Hymn Medley

11 Yellow Rose of Texas

12 God Bless America

13 Star Spangled Banner