Editor:

Missouri Amendment 5 will be voted on in the August 4th election. This amendment sets the framework to phase out the Individual Income Tax in Missouri and gives the General Assembly authority to increase sales taxes on goods and services to make up the loss of funds. The increase in sales taxes must be applied to reducing the Individual Income Taxes until it is completely phased out.

So the question is “who, and how, will we fund State Services ? Most middle and lower income workers do not pay much state income tax, if any. But everyone pays sales taxes everyday for the things required to live. The Amendment allows the General Assembly authority to increase current sales taxes and to put a tax on services , which includes labor. Residential maintenance services and the labor for your oil change or car repairs could be subject to sales taxes. As they say, “if it moves, tax it”.

Just be aware the Amendment takes the tax burden off high earners and concentrates the tax burden on the middle and lower income earners. In the end the few dollars you save on income tax will be paid several times over in increased and expanded sales taxes. Its very doubtful the Legislature will increase business income taxes to make up the difference because that will drive the businesses out of state. If they do, just remember its you that pays business taxes when you purchase their products.

Protect yourself from paying more than your fair share of taxes and “ VOTE NO! ON AMENDMENT 5.”

Bill Marshall

Greenfield, MO