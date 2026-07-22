Picnic Week Has Finally Arrived!
Everyone has been waiting for the Picnic and it has finally arrived! After Band Sunday afternoon, we saw some big trucks hauling rides come rolling down Main Street, so we know this is really true! Oh my goodness, we wish this heat would let up a little bit. But, no matter how warm it is, everyone will have a great time visiting with friends, eating Picnic food, and riding rides!
Your Band will play each evening, so we hope you will come on down to hear the songs we have prepared for you. We will play Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 6:00, then Sunday afternoon we will play at our usual time from 2:00 to 3:00. Have a wonderful week, stay hydrated, and stay cool. We hope to see you at the Picnic!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Thursday, July 23
* Picnic 6:00 P.M.
1 Aces of the Air
2 Big Cage
3 Jenny Lind Polka
4 Call to Victory
5 La Sorella
6 Blue Tango
7 Missouri Waltz
8 Schnitzelbank
9 When Saints Go Marching In
10 Swingin’ Safari
11 Circus Polka
12 Kansas City
13 God Bless America
Friday, July 24
* Picnic 6:00 PM
1 Liberty Fleet
2 Sweet Caroline
3 Armed Forces Salute
4 A Night in June
5 Hey Jude
6 76 Trombones
7 Marches of Mancini
8 Left Heart-San Francisco
9 Baby Elephant Walk
10 Pan American
11 Ballad of Green Beret
12 Spoonful of Sugar
13 God Bless America
Saturday, July 25
* Picnic 6:00 PM
1 Pennsylvania Polka
2 Clarinet Polka
3 Washington Post
4 Pie in the Face Polka
5 Superba
6 Baruska (Bohemian Polka)
7 Beer Barrel Polka
8 Bombasto
9 Lindenau Polka
10 Liechtensteiner Polka
11 Liberty Bell
12 You’re A Grand Old Flag
13 God Bless America
Sunday, July 26
1 Flute Choice
2 Clarinet Choice
3 Sax Choice
4 Tenor Sax Choice
5 Trumpet Choice
6 Trombone Choice
7 Baritone Choice
8 French Horn Choice
9 Tuba Choice
10 Percussion Choice
11 Director Choice
12 God Bless America
13 Star Spangled Banner
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