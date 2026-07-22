Picnic Week Has Finally Arrived!

Everyone has been waiting for the Picnic and it has finally arrived! After Band Sunday afternoon, we saw some big trucks hauling rides come rolling down Main Street, so we know this is really true! Oh my goodness, we wish this heat would let up a little bit. But, no matter how warm it is, everyone will have a great time visiting with friends, eating Picnic food, and riding rides!

Your Band will play each evening, so we hope you will come on down to hear the songs we have prepared for you. We will play Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 6:00, then Sunday afternoon we will play at our usual time from 2:00 to 3:00. Have a wonderful week, stay hydrated, and stay cool. We hope to see you at the Picnic!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Thursday, July 23

* Picnic 6:00 P.M.

1 Aces of the Air

2 Big Cage

3 Jenny Lind Polka

4 Call to Victory

5 La Sorella

6 Blue Tango

7 Missouri Waltz

8 Schnitzelbank

9 When Saints Go Marching In

10 Swingin’ Safari

11 Circus Polka

12 Kansas City

13 God Bless America

Friday, July 24

* Picnic 6:00 PM

1 Liberty Fleet

2 Sweet Caroline

3 Armed Forces Salute

4 A Night in June

5 Hey Jude

6 76 Trombones

7 Marches of Mancini

8 Left Heart-San Francisco

9 Baby Elephant Walk

10 Pan American

11 Ballad of Green Beret

12 Spoonful of Sugar

13 God Bless America

Saturday, July 25

* Picnic 6:00 PM

1 Pennsylvania Polka

2 Clarinet Polka

3 Washington Post

4 Pie in the Face Polka

5 Superba

6 Baruska (Bohemian Polka)

7 Beer Barrel Polka

8 Bombasto

9 Lindenau Polka

10 Liechtensteiner Polka

11 Liberty Bell

12 You’re A Grand Old Flag

13 God Bless America

Sunday, July 26

1 Flute Choice

2 Clarinet Choice

3 Sax Choice

4 Tenor Sax Choice

5 Trumpet Choice

6 Trombone Choice

7 Baritone Choice

8 French Horn Choice

9 Tuba Choice

10 Percussion Choice

11 Director Choice

12 God Bless America

13 Star Spangled Banner