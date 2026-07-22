Picnic comin’. The stacks of T-shirts are dwindling as people pick up the one of a kind Picnic Tee. Davis has pretty much decided what he is going to do next year. I’d give you a hint but it is only “pretty much”. He might change his mind. But the sign up sheet for next year is here in the office if you want to get your name on the list and a guaranteed spot. We are only going to make these through the 150th picnic after that these shirt will be a collector series. Don’t miss out and get your name on the list, you can always say no if you don’t like the design but you will be guaranteed if you are signed up. Right now we have 30 shirts out of 75-80 spoken for next year.

I had a pleasant surprise recently. Debbie Vickers delivered a signed copy of her brother’s new book, “You have to leave if you want to come back.” Tom Brand, her brother, has been writing for us for a while. His weekly column, “A Little Bit Like Home” can be found on the back page of the El Dorado Springs Sun.

KSL