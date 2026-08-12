Summer Band season is almost over for 2026!
Summer concert season is rapidly drawing to a close and students are quickly being pulled back into their school activities. We only have three weekends of band concerts left, so I hope folks can find the time to come on down to the bandstand to hear us play.
Our concerts are on Friday and Saturday evenings from 8:00 to 9:00 and Sunday afternoons from 2:00 to 3:00. Come find a shady spot and a friend and listen to your band. We’d love to play for you!
Stay cool and stay safe!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, Aug. 14
1 College Life
2 In My Merry Oldsmobile
3 Bombardier
4 El Caballero
5 Polka
6 Slim Trombone
7 West Side Story
8 There’ll be a Hot Time
9 Swingin’ Safari
10 Liberty Fleet
11 Holzauction
12 Pasadena Day
13 God Bless America
Saturday, Aug. 15
1 Semper Fidelis
2 Colonel Bogey
3 Rakes of Mallow
4 Sky Ranger
5 Can’t Help Falling in Love
6 Bombasto
7 Polka
8 Bugler’s Dream
9 Burma Patrol
10 Handy Trombone
11 Manhattan Beach
12 Cruising Down the River
13 God Bless America
Sunday, Aug. 16
1 My Happiness
2 King Cotton
3 Slippery Gentlemen
4 Thumbs Up, USA
5 Superba
6 Polka
7 Klaxon
8 Second Connecticut
9 Sharpshooters
10 Lullaby of Birdland
11 Hymn Medley
12 God Bless America
13 Star Spangled Banner
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