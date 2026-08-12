Summer Band season is almost over for 2026!

Summer concert season is rapidly drawing to a close and students are quickly being pulled back into their school activities. We only have three weekends of band concerts left, so I hope folks can find the time to come on down to the bandstand to hear us play.

Our concerts are on Friday and Saturday evenings from 8:00 to 9:00 and Sunday afternoons from 2:00 to 3:00. Come find a shady spot and a friend and listen to your band. We’d love to play for you!

Stay cool and stay safe!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, Aug. 14

1 College Life

2 In My Merry Oldsmobile

3 Bombardier

4 El Caballero

5 Polka

6 Slim Trombone

7 West Side Story

8 There’ll be a Hot Time

9 Swingin’ Safari

10 Liberty Fleet

11 Holzauction

12 Pasadena Day

13 God Bless America

Saturday, Aug. 15

1 Semper Fidelis

2 Colonel Bogey

3 Rakes of Mallow

4 Sky Ranger

5 Can’t Help Falling in Love

6 Bombasto

7 Polka

8 Bugler’s Dream

9 Burma Patrol

10 Handy Trombone

11 Manhattan Beach

12 Cruising Down the River

13 God Bless America

Sunday, Aug. 16

1 My Happiness

2 King Cotton

3 Slippery Gentlemen

4 Thumbs Up, USA

5 Superba

6 Polka

7 Klaxon

8 Second Connecticut

9 Sharpshooters

10 Lullaby of Birdland

11 Hymn Medley

12 God Bless America

13 Star Spangled Banner