NEW LIFE FOR AN OLD POOL – Peggy Kenney and Melissa Gallette over look the “room” that will be the MRI and CT Suite. CEO Carpenter said the new suite would prevent patients from having to go outside for an MRI and 1⁄2 way across the hospital for a CT.

The development of this area is consistent with the hospital’s Vision to “create a culture of quality services and operational excellence always making the hospital a better place for our patients to secure quality care and treatment, our employees to work and our physicians to practice.”