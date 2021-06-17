Three Special Concerts for the Band this Weekend!

The Band will be especially busy this weekend with three special concerts to perform. On Friday we will be playing for the Chamber of Commerce members after “Picnic in the Park”. Then on Saturday we will have Lillian Sunderwirth Night, playing songs that were her favorites! We’ll finish off the weekend honoring Fathers on Sunday afternoon with a program picked just for them! We would like to think we have three very special concerts for some very special folks – and we would love to have you there!

We hope you will come by Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 to listen to YOUR Band. We would love to play for you!!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome