Beautiful Weekend for Municipal Band for the 4th of July

What a beautiful weekend for the 4th of July! We hope everyone had a safe and enjoyable time.

We would like you to know that the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band is doing everything we can to get ready for the Picnic! We are practicing our songs so we will be ready for you next week. Come listen Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. If you would like to dedicate a song to someone, come talk to me and we’d be happy to do that for you. Hope to see you at the Bandstand.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, July 9

1 Salutation

2 Black Jack

3 American Legion

4 Invincible Eagle

5 Chicago Tribune

6 Night in June

7 Fidgety Feet

8 Flutes Choice

9 Spoonful of Sugar/Chim Chim Cheree/Let’s Go Fly A Kite

10 Sky Ranger

11 On the Alamo

12 Blue Danube

13 God Bless America

Saturday, July 10

1 Saints Go Marching In

2 Hymn Medley

3 Sells Floto Triumphal

4 The Billboard March

5 Carnival of Roses

6 Aces of the Air

7 There’s Something About a Soldier

8 Clarinets Choice

9 Marching to Pretoria

10 You Are My Sunshine

11 On Wisconsin

12 Crusader’s Hymn

13 God Bless America

Sunday, July 11

1 El Capitan

2 Marches of Mancini

3 Con Brio

4 The Gladiator

5 My Faith Looks Up to Thee

6 Sax Choice

7 Under the Double Eagle

8 Whatever Will Be Will Be

9 Jolly Coppersmith

10 Melody of Love

11 The Entertainer

12 Gallant Zouaves

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner