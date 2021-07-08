Beautiful Weekend for Municipal Band for the 4th of July
What a beautiful weekend for the 4th of July! We hope everyone had a safe and enjoyable time.
We would like you to know that the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band is doing everything we can to get ready for the Picnic! We are practicing our songs so we will be ready for you next week. Come listen Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. If you would like to dedicate a song to someone, come talk to me and we’d be happy to do that for you. Hope to see you at the Bandstand.
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, July 9
1 Salutation
2 Black Jack
3 American Legion
4 Invincible Eagle
5 Chicago Tribune
6 Night in June
7 Fidgety Feet
8 Flutes Choice
9 Spoonful of Sugar/Chim Chim Cheree/Let’s Go Fly A Kite
10 Sky Ranger
11 On the Alamo
12 Blue Danube
13 God Bless America
Saturday, July 10
1 Saints Go Marching In
2 Hymn Medley
3 Sells Floto Triumphal
4 The Billboard March
5 Carnival of Roses
6 Aces of the Air
7 There’s Something About a Soldier
8 Clarinets Choice
9 Marching to Pretoria
10 You Are My Sunshine
11 On Wisconsin
12 Crusader’s Hymn
13 God Bless America
Sunday, July 11
1 El Capitan
2 Marches of Mancini
3 Con Brio
4 The Gladiator
5 My Faith Looks Up to Thee
6 Sax Choice
7 Under the Double Eagle
8 Whatever Will Be Will Be
9 Jolly Coppersmith
10 Melody of Love
11 The Entertainer
12 Gallant Zouaves
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
