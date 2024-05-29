This Friday evening will begin the 139th season for the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band. Concerts will be held every Friday and Saturday night from 8-9 p.m. and Sunday afternoons from 2-3 p.m. All concerts are free to the public and Municipal Band members would like to invite everyone to come listen to three great concerts each weekend.
This is your opportunity to get outside to visit with friends and enjoy some hometown music. Come on down and enjoy YOUR City Band! We look forward to seeing you this weekend!
Band members include: Flute – Tracy Lanser, Gyla Holz, Sarah Holz, Kelsi Carnahan; Clarinet – Hunter Jacobs, Lynn Fredricksen, Libby Toliver, Blake Carnahan, Connor Goatley, Allie Heckman; Saxophone – Sandra Stewart, Corbin Collins, Abbi Baldwin, Kayte Henson, Lela Brown, Will Seitz; Cornet – David Capps, Alan Koca, Kenli Rader, Josh Worthington, Lauren Holz, Karcyn Rader; Trombone – Steve Banks, Brent Hillsman, Elbert Biddlecome, Teri Biddlecome, Logan Griffin; Baritone – Rebecca Keltner, Kim Barklage; French Horn – Jonathan Holz; Tuba/Baritone Sax – Nicholas Vick, Lily Copenhaver: Percussion – Noah Marsh, Zach Waggoner, Hali Doherty, Jennie Seitz; Conductor – Gary Hardison
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, May 31
1 The Band Played On
2 United Nations
3 Polka 1
4 Emblem of Unity
5 Blue Book
6 Sweet Caroline
7 Flute’s Choice
8 Pretty Baby
9 Liberty Fleet
10 Moon River
11 Basin Street Blues
12 Java
13 God Bless America
Saturday, June 1
1 When the Saints Go Marching In
2 Tennessee Waltz
3 101 Book
4 American Patrol
5 Armed Forces Salute
6 Polka
7 Clarinet Choice
8 Oklahoma
9 Kansas City
10 Ramblin’ Rose
11 Sleepy Time Gal
12 Down by the Riverside
13 God Bless America
Saturday, June 1
1 You Are My Sunshine
2 Over the Rainbow
3 You’re A Grand Old Flag
4 Ave Maria
5 I Left My Heart in San Fran.
6 Polka
7 Missouri Waltz
8 Saxophone Choice
9 Sacred Book
10 This Land is Your Land
11 Cruising Down the River
12 Amazing Grace
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
Facebook Comments