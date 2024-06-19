After the third and the now bandstand was completed, Mr Schwalm hired John Grimsley and Sim Bybee to do the rock work. The rocks were collected by school children, volunteers, WPA Labor from various locations in Cedar County. Some were individual donations from other states. Mrs. Nora Smith gave a lead ore from a mine near her childhood home, two were from a Hindu temple, two came from Tibet and a stone foot from a statue in China was given by travelers who visited the park.

Concert in Memory of Miss Lillian

this Saturday Night!

As most of you know, the Municipal Band plays every Friday and Saturday night from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. This coming Saturday night, we will play some songs that were favorites of Lillian Sunderwirth’s. She managed the band for many years while her husband, W. W. Sunderwirth played trombone and later, directed the Municipal Band. Everyone had love and respect for Miss Lillian!

We’d love to have you come on down to the Park to join us for these concerts! Hope to see you real soon.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, June 21

1 Semper Fidelis

2 American Patrol

3 The Thunderer

4 Salutation

5 Black Jack

6 March Gloria

7 Second Connecticut

8 College Life

9 Steel King

10 Bay State

11 Indiana State Band

12 A Frangesa

13 God Bless America

Saturday, June 22

In Memory of Lillian Sunderwirth

1 The Band Played On

2 March Religioso

3 Bugler’s Holiday

4 A Night in June

5 Holy City

6 Americana

7 Barnum & Bailey

8 Washington Post

9 Them Basses

10 Trombones Triumphant

11 Billy Sunday’s Successful Songs

12 Missouri Waltz

13 God Bless America

Sunday, June 23

Movie Theme Songs

1 Oklahoma

2 Sorcerer’s Apprentice

3 76 Trombones

4 Beauty and the Beast

5 Spoonful of Sugar

6 Chim Chim Cher-ee

7 Lets Go Fly A Kite

8 It’s a Small World

9 Theme from Lawrence of Arabia

10 Disney Land March

11 Hello Dolly

12 Yellow Rose of Texas

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner