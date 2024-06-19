After the third and the now bandstand was completed, Mr Schwalm hired John Grimsley and Sim Bybee to do the rock work. The rocks were collected by school children, volunteers, WPA Labor from various locations in Cedar County. Some were individual donations from other states. Mrs. Nora Smith gave a lead ore from a mine near her childhood home, two were from a Hindu temple, two came from Tibet and a stone foot from a statue in China was given by travelers who visited the park.
Concert in Memory of Miss Lillian
this Saturday Night!
As most of you know, the Municipal Band plays every Friday and Saturday night from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. This coming Saturday night, we will play some songs that were favorites of Lillian Sunderwirth’s. She managed the band for many years while her husband, W. W. Sunderwirth played trombone and later, directed the Municipal Band. Everyone had love and respect for Miss Lillian!
We’d love to have you come on down to the Park to join us for these concerts! Hope to see you real soon.
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, June 21
1 Semper Fidelis
2 American Patrol
3 The Thunderer
4 Salutation
5 Black Jack
6 March Gloria
7 Second Connecticut
8 College Life
9 Steel King
10 Bay State
11 Indiana State Band
12 A Frangesa
13 God Bless America
Saturday, June 22
In Memory of Lillian Sunderwirth
1 The Band Played On
2 March Religioso
3 Bugler’s Holiday
4 A Night in June
5 Holy City
6 Americana
7 Barnum & Bailey
8 Washington Post
9 Them Basses
10 Trombones Triumphant
11 Billy Sunday’s Successful Songs
12 Missouri Waltz
13 God Bless America
Sunday, June 23
Movie Theme Songs
1 Oklahoma
2 Sorcerer’s Apprentice
3 76 Trombones
4 Beauty and the Beast
5 Spoonful of Sugar
6 Chim Chim Cher-ee
7 Lets Go Fly A Kite
8 It’s a Small World
9 Theme from Lawrence of Arabia
10 Disney Land March
11 Hello Dolly
12 Yellow Rose of Texas
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
