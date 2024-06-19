I was concerned that we hadn’t had any news releases about cicadas from conservation. By way they were talked about on TV, I thought the trees, yards and houses would be covered. I haven’t seen one, that I know of. The headline in one weekly magazine read, “Trillions of noisy insects are emerging from the ground this spring and summer in a rare, synchronized event.” The brood in the Midwest is called Brood XIII. They emerged 17 years ago and supposedly were supposed to visit us again. Has anyone seen them? And by the way a cicada is not the same as a locust.

Lo and behold! I got a press release today (Monday).

I guess you know by now that our 2024 Picnic T-shirts with a new Tank-Top option are for sale. Taking pre-orders now. Only a limited few will be orderd. Last year 75 people were lucky enough to collect the 2023 edition and this year will probably offer the same if not fewer. And speaking of new picnic fun, Davis has hatched a super game inspired Netflix’s popluar competiton show Squid Game: The Challenge. We’re calling our free-to-play competition the “Octopus Olympics,“ an intense elimination series of up to 8 games/challenges where one lucky player will win three arm bands, a limited edition picnic T-shirt and $100 – $200 cash. More details will be available soon and there will be an event created on our facebook page so we can get a better head count. Stay tuned!

Before I forget, we’ll give away fireworks for the 4th like we’ve done in the past. We’ll have a box up front for you to drop in your name and phone number. KSL