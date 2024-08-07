Only four weekends left for Summer Band in 2024

Well, it is that time of year again as we watch our Band get smaller each week. Students go back to college, school gets into full swing, and schedules really get busy! We’ll continue to gather to have fun and make great music for our audiences. Please come on down to listen to your Band and visit with family and friends.

Our concerts are every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. We only have four weekends left to play this summer, so don’t hesitate to come on down to the Park. We’d love to play for you!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, Aug. 9

1 Wings of the Army

2 Forest City Commandery March

3 Big Cage

4 Sarasota

5 Night in June

6 Funiculi Funicula

7 Santiago

8 Polka

9 Ballad of the Green Beret

10 Swingin Safari

11 Knock on Wood

12 Stompin at the Savoy

13 God Bless America

Saturday, Aug.10

1 Semper Fideles

2 His Honor

3 Bluin the Blues

4 Kentucky Sunrise

5 Kansas City

6 Stars and Stripes Forever

7 Polka

8 Washington Grays

9 Beer Barrel Polka

10 Salutation March

11 Anchors Aweigh

12 Hello Dolly

13 God Bless America

Sunday, Aug. 11

1 Now Thank We All Our God

2 Zacatecas

3 Pan American

4 On Wisconsin

5 Iron Count

6 Carnival of Roses

7 Black Jack

8 Trombones Triumphant

9 Burma Patrol

10 College Life

11 Vaya Con Dios

12 Cruising Down the River

13 God Bless America

14 The Star Spangled Banner