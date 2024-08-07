Only four weekends left for Summer Band in 2024
Well, it is that time of year again as we watch our Band get smaller each week. Students go back to college, school gets into full swing, and schedules really get busy! We’ll continue to gather to have fun and make great music for our audiences. Please come on down to listen to your Band and visit with family and friends.
Our concerts are every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. We only have four weekends left to play this summer, so don’t hesitate to come on down to the Park. We’d love to play for you!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, Aug. 9
1 Wings of the Army
2 Forest City Commandery March
3 Big Cage
4 Sarasota
5 Night in June
6 Funiculi Funicula
7 Santiago
8 Polka
9 Ballad of the Green Beret
10 Swingin Safari
11 Knock on Wood
12 Stompin at the Savoy
13 God Bless America
Saturday, Aug.10
1 Semper Fideles
2 His Honor
3 Bluin the Blues
4 Kentucky Sunrise
5 Kansas City
6 Stars and Stripes Forever
7 Polka
8 Washington Grays
9 Beer Barrel Polka
10 Salutation March
11 Anchors Aweigh
12 Hello Dolly
13 God Bless America
Sunday, Aug. 11
1 Now Thank We All Our God
2 Zacatecas
3 Pan American
4 On Wisconsin
5 Iron Count
6 Carnival of Roses
7 Black Jack
8 Trombones Triumphant
9 Burma Patrol
10 College Life
11 Vaya Con Dios
12 Cruising Down the River
13 God Bless America
14 The Star Spangled Banner
Facebook Comments