About Time – to talk about domestic violence

“I thought they were being trained until the police chief told me they weren’t. Not only were police officers not being trained in domestic violence, they hadn’t been since 2013”.

Ida Lambrecht, along with the City of El Dorado Springs decided to provided training to law enforcement on July 23, 2024, in El Dorado Springs City Hall community rooms. Fifty-two police officers and emergency personnel took the training that ran from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lambrecht was the Victims’ Advocate for Cedar County, working out of Prosecutor Mike Ashe’s office. The position was paid for with a grant which ran out after five years. She then went to work in basically the same position for four years for BarCeDa (Barton, Cedar and Dade Counties) that ended in 2013. Lambrecht went on to various other forms for employment eventually becoming a realtor. And there hasn’t been Domestic Violence training in this area since.

Eleven years with no training. She didn’t know that until the then El Dorado Springs Police Chief told her they hadn’t had one “since you left.”

Lambrecht paid for this event in July herself and it was free to attendees. It drew from nine counties. Lambrecht called Catherine Vannier, a state prosecutor out of the Attorned General’s Office to speak and teach about domestic violence and what they have to do.

Lambrecht mentioned one presenter who was the survivor of domestic abuse. He and his sister watched as his stepdad killed their mother with a hammer. He said that everybody he went to for help missed the markers that would have indicated that there was something wrong at his house. He has been a police office and is now presenter for domestic abuse seminars.

The meeting was provided with food for the long day by Woods Supermarket and others that brought food in.

“All this time, I thought they were being trained” she said again.

