Concert to Celebrate Flag Day and Father’s Day
The members of the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band would love to invite you to our concerts this weekend as we celebrate Flag Day on Saturday with several wonderful patriotic numbers. That day the streets will surely be lined with beautiful flags helping to remind us of this special day and our flag we are so proud of.
Then on Sunday we will be honoring all fathers on Father’s Day. We would love to play for a crowd, so come on down for an enjoyable time to relax and visit.
The band plays every Friday and Saturday evening from 8:00 to 9:00 and every Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 3:00. We’d love to play for you!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, June 13
1 Ballad of the Green Berets
2 Baruska
3 High School Cadets
4 King Cotton
5 Bay State
6 Polka 7
7 Burma Patrol
8 Tenor Sax Choice
9 Manhattan Beach
10 Beer Barrel Polka
11 Hello Dolly
12 Pan American
13 God Bless America
Saturday, June 14
* Flag Day
1 Battle Cry of Freedom
2 Washington Post
3 Armed Forces Salute
4 America the Beautiful
5 Let There Be Peace on Earth
6 Americana
7 Stars and Stripes Forever
8 An American Celebration
9 There’s A Star Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere
10 Aces of the Air
11 Torch of Liberty
12 Hymn to the Fallen
13 God Bless America
14 The Star Spangled Banner
Sunday, June 15
*Father’s Day
1 Father of Victory
2 Tuscarawas
3 Iron Count
4 76 Trombones
5 Flying Cadets
6 Tuxedo Junction
7 Man of the Hour
8 Whatever Will Be
9 Faith of Our Fathers
10 Officer of the Day
11 Mister Touchdown U.S.A.
12 His Honor
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
Facebook Comments