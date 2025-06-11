Concert to Celebrate Flag Day and Father’s Day

The members of the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band would love to invite you to our concerts this weekend as we celebrate Flag Day on Saturday with several wonderful patriotic numbers. That day the streets will surely be lined with beautiful flags helping to remind us of this special day and our flag we are so proud of.

Then on Sunday we will be honoring all fathers on Father’s Day. We would love to play for a crowd, so come on down for an enjoyable time to relax and visit.

The band plays every Friday and Saturday evening from 8:00 to 9:00 and every Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 3:00. We’d love to play for you!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, June 13

1 Ballad of the Green Berets

2 Baruska

3 High School Cadets

4 King Cotton

5 Bay State

6 Polka 7

7 Burma Patrol

8 Tenor Sax Choice

9 Manhattan Beach

10 Beer Barrel Polka

11 Hello Dolly

12 Pan American

13 God Bless America

Saturday, June 14

* Flag Day

1 Battle Cry of Freedom

2 Washington Post

3 Armed Forces Salute

4 America the Beautiful

5 Let There Be Peace on Earth

6 Americana

7 Stars and Stripes Forever

8 An American Celebration

9 There’s A Star Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere

10 Aces of the Air

11 Torch of Liberty

12 Hymn to the Fallen

13 God Bless America

14 The Star Spangled Banner

Sunday, June 15

*Father’s Day

1 Father of Victory

2 Tuscarawas

3 Iron Count

4 76 Trombones

5 Flying Cadets

6 Tuxedo Junction

7 Man of the Hour

8 Whatever Will Be

9 Faith of Our Fathers

10 Officer of the Day

11 Mister Touchdown U.S.A.

12 His Honor

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner