by Melanie Chance

During Henry County’s annual Lincoln Days event, Missouri State Senator Sandy Crawford and Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick provided attendees with updates on recent legislative activity and statewide efforts to safeguard taxpayer dollars.

Speaking to a full room, Crawford discussed the ongoing debate surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs and Kauffman Stadiums, addressing public concerns that taxpayer dollars might simply benefit billionaires.

“Those billionaires do not own those stadiums,” Crawford clarified. “Sports Authorities own them. Those are public properties. So, I would argue against the idea that you’re just giving a passport to billionaires as part of the deal.”

Crawford also elaborated on the property tax measures recently passed in the Senate as part of a special session. Counties across Missouri were presented with only a few options regarding residential property taxes: do nothing, freeze property taxes entirely with voter approval, or cap annual increases at 5%.

“Many of my colleagues and I felt that a full freeze on residential property taxes was short-sighted,” Crawford said. “Counties still have to fix roads and maintain infrastructure. If you’re 25 years old and buy a house, is it really fair that your property taxes never go up? I thought that was not a good long-term plan.”

According to Crawford, more than 90 counties participated in the process, with a majority choosing to implement the 5% cap rather than the full freeze. Missouri voters in participating counties will have the opportunity to vote on these measures officially in April 2026.

Crawford noted that while the Senate passed the tax relief package, the legislation now moves to the Missouri House of Representatives for further consideration. Any changes made by the House would send the bill back to the Senate for further consideration.

“We worked hard to get this done. It was a stretch, but I’m pleased with where we ended up in the Senate,” Crawford said. “I voted for every one of these measures.”

In closing, Crawford emphasized her support for Missouri businesses and retaining the state’s major league teams.

“I’m very pro-business. I’m from Missouri. I don’t want to lose our teams — losing them would leave a huge hole in Missouri,” she said. “I’m honored to be your voice in Jefferson City, and never hesitate to call if you need anything.”

The evening’s keynote speaker, Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick, also addressed the crowd, sharing his vision for the future of the Auditor’s Office. Fitzpatrick highlighted ongoing efforts to identify and expose financial misconduct across the state, explaining how recent audits have uncovered cases of fraud and misuse of public funds in schools, sheriff’s offices, and various government entities. In multiple instances, funds intended for public use were instead spent for personal gain, Fitzpatrick said.

Lincoln Days serves as a traditional gathering for Missouri Republicans, offering residents the opportunity to hear directly from elected officials and candidates.

