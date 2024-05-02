The board of Trustees of the Cedar County Hospital met in their Stockton facility on Tuesday, April 23. Board President Marvin Manring said the change from later in the week was to accommodate him. Along with Manring, board members Michell Leroux, David Bozarth, Katie McGee and new member Melissa Gallette were also present as were CEO Terry Nichols, CFO Carla Gilbert, CNO Breann Jackson and Board Attorney Janae Graham.

The board decided to keep the officers as they are with Manring as president, Bozarth as sec./treas. and Leroux as vice president. Board orientation was discussed with May 11 as the possible date.

The financial report and the nursing report were given.

Graham noted that the board illegally passed an addition to the by-laws back in Aug. The vote was 3-2 when it should have been at least 4-1 which is what is required by the by-laws for a change in the by-laws.

More to come.

(We reported that McGee attended the April 12 board meeting by phone. She did not. She attended in person.)