In response to the effects of the federal government shutdown on SNAP benefits in Missouri, the Children’s Trust Fund (CTF) and its Board of Directors approved $400,000 in additional funding on Friday to assist Missouri communities and families facing food insecurity.

CTF will donate $100,000 to Feeding Missouri, to be distributed to six regional food banks in the state, specifically for the purchase of infant formula and baby food. Food banks traditionally carry low inventories of formula, and infants and babies are particularly vulnerable to food insecurity.

CTF also approved a $300,000 increase in contracts for the Missouri Parenting Partnership Home Visiting Program, allowing these agencies to purchase formula and food for the families they currently serve.

“The Children’s Trust Fund is deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of Missouri children,” said CTF Executive Director, Emily van Schenkhof. “We are very hopeful that the shutdown will end soon, but Missouri families and children need food now.”

For many Missourians, the inability to access SNAP benefits means significantly less food in the household. Of the 667,000 individuals in Missouri who receive SNAP benefits, forty percent are children. Food insecurity in low-income households is associated with an increased risk of child abuse and neglect.

“Child abuse is preventable when families have the resources to meet their children’s most basic needs—like food, shelter, and stability,” said CTF Board Chair, Cherisse Thibaut. “The stress and fear that come with food insecurity can make it impossible to provide the safe environment every child deserves. CTF is making this investment to support families and prevent abuse before it happens – that is our mission.”

The Children’s Trust Fund is Missouri’s foundation for child abuse prevention. The primary function of CTF is to fund child abuse and neglect prevention programs throughout the state, with an emphasis on home visiting and child sexual abuse prevention. To learn more about the Children’s Trust Fund, please visit ctf4kids.org.

For more information from the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) about the federal government shutdown and its impacts on SNAP benefits, visit mydss.mo.gov/federal-shutdown-impacts.