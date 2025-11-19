About 20 people met at the Lions Club on Sunday, Nov.16 , to discuss the emergency warming shelter at at the Liston Center.

The shelter is an overnight operation during forecasted temperatures at or below 19 degrees for a sustained period of 4 hours or more.

The group reviewed the guidelines for each of the four shifts and reviewed what needed to be done on each shift.

The doors are always locked, but no one gets in after midnight.

All volunteers should check the Elevate Cedar County Website at https://elevatecedarcounty.org/shifts to sign up for available volunteer shifts and meals. After signing up for a shift, Elevate Cedar County will reach out via email or text with any relevant information, changes or cancellations .

Stockton has warming centers as does Nevada.