MEMBERS OF THE 1958 MUNICIPAL BAND: (not all were present for this picture) Carl Schecker, director; John Dancy, Sherry Green, Celia Hoffman, Don Sieberns, Barbara Schecker, Nalleyn Jones, Connie Adams, Pat Hill, Raymond Swindler, Marcella Collins, Susan Petkoff, Carol Sherman, John Thomas, Fred Rector, Kenny Hardison, Iris Banks, Tom Gammon, Charles Spicer, Judy Bender, Billy Bishop, Carolyn Gibbs, Lola Yarnell, Phyllis Rosbrough, Margaret Swindle, Judge W. W. Sunderwirth, Jeanie McCullick, Jim Marcum, Bill Hutsell, Loretta Harnbeck, Peggy Bowen, Carolyn Spencer, Mary Marcum, Carter May, Paul Mann, John Atwell and Sterling Janes.

Only three weekends left to play this summer

We are trying to finish this summer strong as more students head off to college every weekend. Many of our band members have been attending band camp at high school and college. The wonderful weather last weekend was a breath of fresh air and made sitting in the park a terrific experience! It just doesn’t get much better than that.

We play every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. Come join us before it is too late this summer to enjoy some wonderful toe-tapping music, and a good visit with some friends. We’d love to play a tune for you.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, Aug. 16

1 Independentia

2 Sharpshooters

3 Riders on the Wind

4 Majestic Galop

5 Polka

6 Blue Skies

7 Mr. Touchdown USA

8 Thumbs Up U.S.A.

9 Indiana State Band

10 Yankee Doodle Polka

11 Blue Moon

12 Spoonful of Sugar

13 God Bless America

Saturday, Aug. 17

1 Torch of Liberty

2 Bainbridge Fair

3 Invercargill

4 Alamo

5 Polka

6 The 552nd

7 Sky Ranger

8 Holzauction

9 Footlifter

10 Pursuit Squadron

11 Dixie

12 Yankee Doodle Boy

13 God Bless America

Sunday, Aug. 18

1 Steel King

2 Dixie Land Polka

3 Glory of the Trumpets

4 Melody of Love

5 Polka

6 Pride of the Wolverines

7 Just a Closer Walk With Thee

8 Above and Beyond

9 Let There Be Peace On Earth

10 Pleyel’s Hymn

11 Green Fields

12 Salute to the Promised Land

13 God Bless America