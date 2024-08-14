MEMBERS OF THE 1958 MUNICIPAL BAND: (not all were present for this picture) Carl Schecker, director; John Dancy, Sherry Green, Celia Hoffman, Don Sieberns, Barbara Schecker, Nalleyn Jones, Connie Adams, Pat Hill, Raymond Swindler, Marcella Collins, Susan Petkoff, Carol Sherman, John Thomas, Fred Rector, Kenny Hardison, Iris Banks, Tom Gammon, Charles Spicer, Judy Bender, Billy Bishop, Carolyn Gibbs, Lola Yarnell, Phyllis Rosbrough, Margaret Swindle, Judge W. W. Sunderwirth, Jeanie McCullick, Jim Marcum, Bill Hutsell, Loretta Harnbeck, Peggy Bowen, Carolyn Spencer, Mary Marcum, Carter May, Paul Mann, John Atwell and Sterling Janes.
Only three weekends left to play this summer
We are trying to finish this summer strong as more students head off to college every weekend. Many of our band members have been attending band camp at high school and college. The wonderful weather last weekend was a breath of fresh air and made sitting in the park a terrific experience! It just doesn’t get much better than that.
We play every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. Come join us before it is too late this summer to enjoy some wonderful toe-tapping music, and a good visit with some friends. We’d love to play a tune for you.
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, Aug. 16
1 Independentia
2 Sharpshooters
3 Riders on the Wind
4 Majestic Galop
5 Polka
6 Blue Skies
7 Mr. Touchdown USA
8 Thumbs Up U.S.A.
9 Indiana State Band
10 Yankee Doodle Polka
11 Blue Moon
12 Spoonful of Sugar
13 God Bless America
Saturday, Aug. 17
1 Torch of Liberty
2 Bainbridge Fair
3 Invercargill
4 Alamo
5 Polka
6 The 552nd
7 Sky Ranger
8 Holzauction
9 Footlifter
10 Pursuit Squadron
11 Dixie
12 Yankee Doodle Boy
13 God Bless America
Sunday, Aug. 18
1 Steel King
2 Dixie Land Polka
3 Glory of the Trumpets
4 Melody of Love
5 Polka
6 Pride of the Wolverines
7 Just a Closer Walk With Thee
8 Above and Beyond
9 Let There Be Peace On Earth
10 Pleyel’s Hymn
11 Green Fields
12 Salute to the Promised Land
13 God Bless America
Facebook Comments