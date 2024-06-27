The band was called on numerous times when special events were going on, such as greeting the first train to arrive in El Dorado Springs in 1898, a gala event at the Grand Central Hotel in 1899, and escorting the first auto through town in 1908.

The band made it’s first radio broadcast in Salina, KS, and played at the dedication of the band shell at Fort Scott, KS. In my time we’ve played at the State Hospital in Nevada, MO, Radio Springs Park in Nevada, and Cole Camp, MO, for their town celebration. The park band became the goodwill ambassador for the city.

“The Band Plays On”

Friday, June 28

1 Call to Victory

2 Washington Grays

3 Manhattan Beach

4 Circus Polka

5 Glory of the Trumpets

6 Liberty Bell

7 Henderson Field

8 Polka

9 Baritone Choice

10 Blue Moon

11 Lauterbach

12 Manhattan Beach

13 God Bless America

Saturday, June 29

1 Jolly Coppersmith

2 Baruska

3 President’s March

4 Westlawn Dirge

5 Tenth Regiment

6 Coast Guards

7 Burma Patrol

8 Your Land and My Land

9 French Horn Choice

10 El Capitan

11 Hostrauser’s March

12 Light’s Out

13 God Bless America

Sunday, June 30

*Mark Koca Concert

1 Sweet Caroline

2 Hey Jude

3 Sky Pilot

4 Can’t Help Falling In Love

5 Trumpeter’s Lullaby

6 Carnival of Roses

7 Basin Street Blues

8 Pan American

9 My Heart Will Go On

10 God Bless America

11 Star Spangled Banner