You are cordially invited to join the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 918 on April 24, Thursday, at 1:45 , for the presentation of a wreath at the Vietnam Memorial in front of the Nevada Elks Lodge to commemorate the end of the Vietnam War.

The presentation of the wreath is a fitting way for us to show our respect and love for 58,479 of our brothers and sisters who gave their lives and the 1,576 still missing in action. While this is our local event, it will be held simultaneously with other Vietnam Veterans Chapters across the country and in our Nation’s Capital, Washington D.C., to recognize the 9.2 million veterans who served during the Vietnam era.

Please bring your lawn chair and join us for this short observance.