School board swears in new members and thanks Nathan Murry for six years of service

The El Dorado Springs R-II School Board reorganized at the regular meeting on Wednesday, April 16. New Board Members Justin Jacobs (incumbent) and Chad Shinn were sworn in, both for three year terms. Retiring Six year board member Nathan Murry received a plaque for his Years of service presented by School Board President Josh Floyd .

The board voted to approve the parameters resolution with Brent Blevins with Piper/Sandler to sell the bonds recently approved by the public when the bond market settles down and they can get the best deal for the school district.

Middle School Principal Martin and High School Principal Rotert discussed using a a company that provides magnetic locked pouches students can store their phones in during the Day. No decision has been made. The board also declared as surplus the brown modular building on the east side of the high school.

Hospital swears in new member and three new officers

The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees elected a new president, vice president and secretary/treasurer on Wednesday April 16. Melissa Gallette was vote in as president, Katie McGee as vice president and new member Peggy Kenney was elected secretary/treasurer. Kenney had been sworn in as a new board member earlier in the afternoon

One of the items discussed was prior authorization where medical procedures have to be approved by the patient’s insurance company, They used a tic toc video the explain it.

City Council installs two and reorganizes with same folks

Peggy Carter and Alvan Reasoner took the oath of office to become members of the El Dorado Springs City Council at the council’s regular meeting on Monday, April 21.. Gabby Kinnett and Nathan Murrell were reelected as mayor pro tem and mayor at the same meeting.

The council heard from Joe Flannigan of New Pool Design particularly about the splash pad. There was a discussion of the different attractions that can be used on the splash pad. Hopefully construction on the improved pool will begin in September of this year.

The council approved a resolution for the engagement of Jarod Turner and Chad Brock to perform at the 2025 Picnic on Saturday night, July 19 for a total cost of $8,000.

The council went into executive session to discuss Real Estate.