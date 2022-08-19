POOL CLOSED FOR THE SEASON, AUG. 15 – The El Dorado Springs City Council would like to recognize these businesses who donated day passes for the City Pool: Patriot Land Works – 35 kids, Home Store – 35 kids, State Farm – 35 kids, Mine Splits Surlus – 50 kids, Dawson & Dawson Law Firm – 50 kids, Frank and Ida Lambrect Exp Realty – 50 kids, Skate Tow – 35 kids, Swagers Lawn Care – 30 kids, Mini Splits Surlus – 60 kids, Jesse and Leeanne Beaty Hay and Cattle – 50 kids, Midnight Special Express LLC – 35 kids, Tanner Barger Memorial – 35 kids, Carl and Melisa Smith – 35 kids, Home Furnishings – 35 kids, The CPA Firm – 50 kids, Anonymous donor – 20 kids, Robert and Ashley Wolfe – 35 kids, Spicer Grimsley VFW Post 357 – 30 kids, Kelly Welch Agency-American Family Insurance – 50 kids, Ty and Alexa Heiserman/Ken and Alice Hacker – 35 kids, Jonathon and Ashton w/Clear Creek Services LLC – 30 kids, Wosoba Farms – 35 kids and Station 3 Pizzeria p 50 kids.