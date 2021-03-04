USED TO DRIVING ON THE LEFT AND NOW HAS RIGHTS– Sylvia Leila Ackley became an American citizen on Wednesday, Feb 24. A long time El Dorado Springs resident, she had thought about it for a long time. According to her, “I am proud to tell ya that I am now an American citizen. I was so happy that they let my special guys into the swearing in ceremony. My heart was happy. I was deeply touched by the professionalism of the people in the courthouse. The lady who did the interview of me a month ago (whom I fell in love with) was there to congratulate me and take pics for us, how nice is that it was a very emotional day for me, with real tears. Thank you to all my family and friends that knew and understood my struggle, I am blessed by your love.” Sylvia is pictured with her certificate, her husband, Earl, and their son, Daelen.