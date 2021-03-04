The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation is accepting applications for a grant program supported by the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation.

Organizations with 501(c)3 nonprofit or equivalent IRS status, such as civic, educational or faith-based groups, are eligible to apply for up to $10,000 in grant funding for response and recovery efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Regional Grantmaking Program is a partnership between the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Commerce Trust Company. The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation successfully applied for the 2021 Coover Regional Recovery Grant Program for funding to re-grant to nonprofits in their communities.

“One of the primary goals of the Coover Charitable Grantmaking program is to be flexible to respond to high-priority needs in our region,” said Jill Reynolds, senior vice president at Commerce Trust Company. “The nonprofit community has worked tirelessly over the past year to help residents cope with the wide range of issues created by the pandemic. We are pleased to work with CFO Affiliate leaders who are well positioned to identify local needs and the organizations responding to them.”

The application period opens Monday, March 1. The deadline for applications is 11:45 p.m., Friday, April 30. To begin the application process, go to cfozarks.org/applyforgrants.

The El Dorado Springs Community Foundation, founded in 2001, is one of the CFO’s 52 regional affiliate foundations. The CFO is a regional public charitable foundation established in 1973 that provides asset and resource development, grantmaking and public leadership across central and southern Missouri.