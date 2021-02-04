Update: Patrick L. Decker has been charged with drug trafficking and a weapons offense, with a no bond warrant. Diamond Marshall and Joshua whittle were also arrested at the residence on outstanding Cedar Co. warrants. All three are still in jail. Photos below from left Decker, Marshall and Whittle

On January 29th the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for illegal drugs, related paraphernalia and firearms at a residence east of Stockton. The search warrant was served by Bates and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. Methamphetamine, cash and firearms were seized in the search. Three persons were arrested at the location and they are currently in Cedar County Jail. Criminal charges are pending and should be filed later today. Special thanks to Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson and his crew for responding to assist

Patrick Decker Diamond Marshall Joshua Whittle