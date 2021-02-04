Cedar County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) plans to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to Cedar County residents through the combined efforts of the hospital and county health department. CCMH is awaiting approval of its COVID-19 Vaccinator Enrollment application and, once approved, will be able to request vaccine for use in accordance with the priority phases established by the State of Missouri.

At this time, CCMH is unable to provide a timeline for receipt of the vaccine due to Missouri’s exceptionally limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine. However, when this information becomes available, CCMH will publicize dates and instructions for COVID-19 vaccination events in the county. CCMH anticipates receiving the Moderna vaccine, which can be more easily stored. There is no need to call CCMH or the Cedar County Health Department for additional information, as additional information is currently not available. CCMH will release pertinent information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available.