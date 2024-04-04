The regular annual meeting of the Papinville Historical and Cemetery Association will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening, April 11, 2024, in the museum. Papinville is located 9 miles east of Rich Hill.

There will be an election of officers and deciding many other items of great importance. The Association has acquired funds that will be matched by a local family. We would like to increase our museum space.

We will up-date our by-laws and discuss future events, one as early as June 8.

We will give a report after the meeting, but if you want to know first, come to the meeting on April 11. You’ll will not only have the information first, but you can help in the decision making.

Plan to be there.